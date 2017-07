KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale, struck northern Sumatra on Tuesday (July 11), 248km south-west of Sabak Bernam in Selangor, said Malaysia's Meteorological Department.

It said in a statement that the quake occurred at 9.24am.

The department said tremors were felt in some areas in Selangor. However, there was no tsunami threat, it added.