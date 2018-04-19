Pregnant woman faints and falls onto Kuala Lumpur's LRT tracks

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 26-year-old pregnant woman fainted and fell onto LRT tracks at Kuala Lumpur's Damai station on Thursday morning (April 19).

She was saved, however, thanks to an emergency stop system known as Platform Intrusion Emergency Stop.

The system automatically stopped the train when it detected an intrusion on the tracks, said Rapid Rail chief executive Khairani Mohamed.

"Prasarana auxiliary police personnel as well as the station's operations officer then ordered all passengers to vacate the platform to facilitate the rescue effort," he said in a statement.

"The woman was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for further treatment, accompanied by a RapidKL officer.

The incident occurred at 7.48am, causing disruption to the LRT service.

"The Kelana Jaya LRT line resumed operations at 8.15am, following the 25-minute delay," according to the statement.

The Platform Intrusion Emergency Stop system stops electricity flow to the LRT system if there is a more than 7kg impact on the platform.

"The system is installed at all platforms throughout the Kelana Jaya line except at underground stations.

"We are in the midst of installing the system on the Ampang and Sri Petaling lines, and we expect it to be concluded at the end of this year," Khairani said.

He added that he was grateful for the fast action of RapidKL and rescue personnel in handling the emergency situation.