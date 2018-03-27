Police officer in Malaysia escapes injury after lorry overturns and crushes her car

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A police inspector escaped injury after a lorry overturned and crushed the side of her car.

The policewoman was driving along Jalan Bukit Jalil here when a lorry lost control and overturned. She is attached to the Serdang police headquarters.

The lorry was thought to have left a construction site nearby and was carrying earth. Both vehicles were heading towards a main road.

"No injuries were reported," said Kuala Lumpur traffic chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya when contacted.

"The lorry driver also left the accident site. We have contacted the employer to track down the driver."

He added that weather conditions were good and that the road was dry at the time of accident.