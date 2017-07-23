Overflowing dyke following heavy rains in north-east Thailand hits 600 families

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - At least 600 families in north-eastern Chaiyaphum's Bamnet Narong district in Thailand have been hit by flooding following torrential rains that caused an irrigation dyke to overflow.

Local authorities said rains unleashed by the tropical storm Talas caused the water level in Pakchan and Lam Khanchu canals to rise.

The irrigation dyke downstream from the canals overflowed from their combined water.

The water has inundated houses and some 5,000 rai (800 hectares) of farmland in some areas since Friday (July 21) evening. The local officials said the water further rose late at night to affect houses in other areas.

Altogether, the flooding affected over 600 houses. A 500m section of a local road was also flooded, according to Prasit Poonpraser, chief disaster prevention and mitigation officer of the district.

Meanwhile, various provinces in northern Thailand on Saturday continued to suffer from heavy downpours and floods from tropical storm Talas.

A landslide onto a road to Phra That Doi Tung in Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district on Saturday afternoon prompted officials to close the two-lane road until Monday.

In Nan province where Chiang Klang, Pua, Tha Wang Pha, Bor Klua, Santisuk and Mae Jarim districts have been hit with downpours since Monday, residents still suffered flood damages.

Some 2,000 residents in three villages have been affected by a route closure due to the severely damaged bridge at Ban Nam Tuang in Tambon Nam Pang of Mae Jarim district, said provincial governor Paisal Wimonrat.