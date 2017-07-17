Malaysian PM Najib Razak launches Greater KL MRT's second phase, fares to be 50 per cent off until Aug 31

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday (July 17) officiated the opening of the second phase of the Greater Kuala Lumpur MRT and announced a 50 per cent discount for commuters using the system until Malaysia's 60th Independence Day on Aug 31, The Star reported.

Users will also get a 50 per cent discount using the recently expanded LRT system, the Monorail and the capital city bus system BRT.

Datuk Seri Najib made the announcement when launching the 51km Sungai Buloh to Kajang (SBK) MRT line, which he said would transform public transport in Kuala Lumpur.

"With the integration of the MRT system with KTM Komuter, the LRT and the Monorail, residents of the Klang Valley and Greater Kuala Lumpur will be able to enjoy a more efficient, quicker system," said Mr Najib in a Facebook post on Monday.

The SBK line covers many housing estates outside downtown Kuala Lumpur along its 31 stations, that could entice car owners to leave their vehicles at home.

He added that a person from Kajang could be in Bukit Bintang in 33 minutes using the MRT, adding that the ride would only cost RM3.80 (S$1.21).

"I hope that more will choose public transport to reduce traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur," said Mr Najib.

In his speech when launching the line, Mr Najib said that he was told that Malaysia's MRT is better than the MRTs in London, New York and Hong Kong and is on a par with that of Singapore's.

Mr Najib said he had spoken to someone who had travelled on other MRTs and the man had told him that Malaysia's system is among the best in the world.

"I said, let's try to do a ranking of MRT stations to find out where we stand in the world? The person said we are better than London, we are better than New York, we are better than Hong Kong, and we are at par with Singapore," he said.

Mr Najib did not reveal the identity of the man, but said that he felt enormous pride and personal satisfaction over the completion of the MRT project.

"As Malaysians, we can stand tall today that we have a world class project for the people. We are seeing not just the MRT but the shape of the future of Malaysia before our eyes," he added.