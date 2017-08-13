Malaysian Grab driver arrested for allegedly assaulting student

PUCHONG, SELANGOR ( THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Grab driver in Malaysia has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Form Five student.

Acting Serdang OCPD Supt Mohd Rosdi Daud said the incident occurred at around 5pm on Saturday (Aug 12).

"The suspect had picked up the student from her house in Puchong Jaya and was supposed to send her to a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

"There was a misunderstanding between the two during the drive and the enraged suspect allegedly assaulted the girl," he said when contacted.

He said the girl suffered a broken nose.

"At around 2am on Sunday, we arrested the suspect," he said, adding that the man was a full-time driver with the e-hailing service operator.

Supt Mohd Rosdi said the suspect has been doing this job for at least two years and did not have any criminal record.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said the suspect has been remanded until Aug 16 to help with investigations.

"We have classified the case as voluntarily causing grievous hurt under Section 325 of the Penal Code," he said.