Malaysian arrested in Australia for carrying over 900 child porn images, videos

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 27-year-old Malaysian was arrested and charged in Melbourne for allegedly carrying hundreds of child porn images and videos into Australia.

According to the Australian Border Force (ABF), officers searched the man's belongings and allegedly found more than 900 images and videos depicting child exploitation material on the man's laptop and mobile phone.

ABF said the man arrived at the Melbourne International Airport on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on March 22 where he was caught and arrested.

"The man was charged with Importing Tier 2 goods, namely Child Exploitation Material, contrary to Section 233BAB(5) of the Customs Act 1901," ABF said in a statement on Sunday (March 25).

The maximum penalty for an individual importing or exporting child exploitation material is A$180,000 (S$182,000), 10 years imprisonment, or both.

The man was brought to the Melbourne Magistrates Court on March 23, where he was remanded until June 29.