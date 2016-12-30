Magnitude 6.2 quake hits near Sumbawa, Indonesia; quake also felt in Bali

JAKARTA (REUTERS, AFP) – A 6.2-magnitude earthquake was felt in the Indonesian resort island of Bali early Friday, an AFP correspondent said, but there was no tsunami alert and no reports of casualties or damage.

The undersea quake hit around 300km east of Bali at a depth of around 72km just off the island of Sumbawa at 6.30am, the US Geological Survey said.

In an initial assessment, the USGS said there was a low likelihood of casualties or damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, said Indonesia’s national disaster management agency spokesman Sutopo.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) did not issue a tsunami warning.

“The earthquake was quite long. Most people had just woken up and they started running out from their homes. My family and I also ran away because we were afraid,” Djunaedi Garib, who lives in Hambala, south-east of the epicentre, on the island of Sumba, told AFP.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.