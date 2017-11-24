KL's move on Pedra Branca won't jeopardise bilateral ties, says Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE - The application by Malaysia to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asking for review of its decision to award Pedra Branca to Singapore will not jeopardise bilateral ties, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said.

The leaders of Malaysia and Singapore maintain regular contacts and the two neighbours have been able to overcome differences peacefully, he told a group of visiting Asean reporters in Singapore on Thursday (Nov 23), as quoted by The Malaysian Insight (TMI) online news.

He said the two countries are able to resolve differences "by using international law - processes and institutions that are set up under international law. And that, in fact, is a very good model".

Malaysia in February this year requested the ICJ to declare the waters surrounding Pedra Branca - which it calls Pulau Batu Puteh - to be Malaysian waters, citing new evidence from old documents to support its case. Singapore said it has filed a "comprehensive rebuttal" to Malaysia's request for the review.

Dr Balakrishnan said, as quoted by TMI: "So you see, you can have this difference, but Prime Minister Najib Razak and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are meeting, communicating regularly. They just met.

"I see Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman all the time, and I'm on WhatsApp with him. I won't say it doesn't matter but, it does not stop bilateral relations, cooperation, and peace between us."

The issue generated some heat this week after Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin criticised Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for apparently linking Malaysia's upcoming next general election to the ICJ request.

A small group of Umno Youth members on Monday gathered outside the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and handed a protest note to the Republic on the matter.

Malaysian Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali supported the stand by Mr Khairy, the Youth and Sports Minister, saying the application by Kuala Lumpur was not linked to the elections.

Dr Balakrishnan, TMI said, told the visiting Asean reporters that he did not wish to comment on the issue.

"With Pedra Branca, I don't have anything more than what my prime minister said over the weekend.

"What's more important is that we have access to peaceful means of resolving disputes. And that is why we are such strong believers in international law," he said.