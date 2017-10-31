Jokowi's daughter showcases beauty of Indonesia in pre-wedding photos

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The daughter of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, has shared her pre-wedding photos on her Instagram account ahead of her upcoming nuptials next week.

The Indonesian leader's only daughter, Kahiyang Ayu, is set to tie the knot with fiancé Bobby Affif Nasution on Nov 8 at a ceremony that will take place in her father's hometown of Surakarta in Central Java.

While many other high-profile couples prefer to have their pre-wedding photo shoots overseas, Kahiyang and Bobby chose to stay in the country, showcasing the beauty of Indonesia in the photos taken by All Seasons Photos.

The couple, both 26, are seen posing at some of the country's popular destinations in the photos, including at the Borobudur Temple and at a beach in Bali.

The snapshot at Borobudur features the splendour of the Unesco World Heritage Site as a backdrop for the lovebirds who are clad in matching batik attire. They are seen posing in front of the temple with two elephants.

Another photo shows Kahiyang smiling for the camera while perched against the temple's base.

The couple also selected the five-star Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta as a location for their shoot, capturing the majestic Mount Merapi rising behind the manmade structure.

The "First Couple" also chose to stroll along the shores of Bali's Nusa Penida in matching batik.

The couple's engagement was previously announced in June.

Bobby is the son of the late Erwin Nasution, former director of state-run plantation firm PT Perkebunan Nusantara IV.

Joko, better known as Jokowi, has said he is looking forward to his daughter's wedding and is excited to be a member of a big Batak family as his future son-in-law is an ethnic Batak from Medan.

Preparations for the wedding are already underway.

At least 30 chartered jets carrying the president's guests are expected to land at the Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Surakarta. Commercial airlines are also likely to add flights for Nov 8.

Most rooms in the city's four-and five-star hotels have also been booked for several days before and after the wedding.

The president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who owns a catering business, has said that he will serve his specialty dish - Indonesia-style martabak pancakes - at the wedding.

Both martabak manis (sweet pancakes) and martabak telur (stuffed fried pancake) will be on the menu, said the entrepreneur, who also owns the Martabak Kota Barat cafe in several cities across Indonesia.