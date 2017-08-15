Johor princess weds Dutchman

Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and her groom Dennis Muhammad Abdullah at their wedding at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru yesterday. The bersanding, or sitting-in-state, ceremony was held later yesterday evening at the Grand Palace.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/ROYAL PRESS OFFICE, JOHOR
JOHOR BARU • The marriage of Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim to Dutch-born Dennis Muhammad Abdullah was solemnised yesterday in a ceremony steeped in traditional Malay customs.

The ceremony was held at Istana Bukit Serene, the official residence of the Johor royal family, and was witnessed by her parents, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his consort Raja Zarith Sofiah Idris Shah.

Also present were the groom's parents Martin and Henriette Verbaas, and his brother and sister who had flown in from the Netherlands.

The newlyweds later exchanged rings as a sign of the completion of the solemnisation ceremony.

Yesterday evening, 1,200 guests attended the bersanding, or sitting-in-state ceremony, at the Grand Palace, a separate palace for ceremonies.

