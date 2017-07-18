Former Malaysian PM Mahathir: I am top dog in Pakatan Harapan

PUTRAJAYA - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday (July 18) proclaimed himself the "top dog" in opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH), reported news site the Malay Mail Online.

The retired prime minister-turned-government critic was last Friday (July 14) announced as the chairman of the four-party Pakatan Harapan, with jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) named PH's de facto leader and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail its president.

The other parties in PH are the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara.

"In the hierarchy, I am the top dog there," Dr Mahathir told a press conference.

"We can't have a country ruled by three prime ministers," he said, when asked if all three of the leaders are on equal footing in the coalition.

"So, there is a need for a leader to lead the respective parties," he reportedly said.

According to news site Malaysiakini however, Dr Mahathir remarked this was just rhetoric and did not mean he was a candidate to be prime minister should the opposition win the next general election that is due to be held by August 2018.

On the continued question of PH's choice for prime minister, Dr Mahathir said the coalition wants it to be a "surprise", reported Malaysiakini.

But he said he would support Anwar if the PKR leader became prime minister.

"Yes, if that is what people want, why not."

He said those who questioned the dynamics of his relationship with Anwar were simply uncomfortable that they were working together again.