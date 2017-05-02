Duterte visits Chinese warships

MANILA • In a show of fast-warming ties between the Philippines and China, President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday visited Chinese warships docked at his home town Davao City, despite territorial rivalry between the two nations in the South China Sea.

The Philippine leader, who has distanced himself from his country's traditional ally, the United States, also said he was open to joint military exercises with China and suggested they could be held in waters off southern Philippines where extremist pirates are active.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS