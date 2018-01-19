Driver goes against traffic flow on Malaysia highway in viral video

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A video showing a white car being driven against traffic flow in Selangor has gone viral.

In the video, which lasted for more than five minutes, other motorists on the New Pantai Expressway (NPE) near Taman Dato Harun in Petaling Jaya city were heard shouting at the driver to use the correct lane.

However, the driver refused to do so and instead, drove even faster without being mindful of other motorists during the evening rush hour.

NPE patrol personnel were later seen ordering the driver to stop his vehicle but the driver did not heed their instructions.

Berita Harian reported that the driver, aged 68, was found dazed and confused. He had also defecated on the driver's seat.

After he was arrested, he told officers he had wanted to kill himself. Highway personnel later contacted the man's son who took him home.

When contacted, Petaling Jaya police chief Mohd Zani Che Din said the NPE patrol personnel did not lodge any report on the matter.

"However, after the video went viral, district traffic police lodged a report to commence investigation under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act.

"I urged the NPE patrol personnel to come forward to assist in the investigation," he added.