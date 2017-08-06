Couple assaulted in Selangor bar for being 'too noisy'

KLANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man and his girlfriend have claimed to be assaulted by a group of people for being too noisy at a bar in Selangor.

Thoo Kang Wei, 33, who has over 60 stitches on his head and face, also claimed that he was in coma for a day in the hospital while his girlfriend Chong Sook Kuan, 31, suffered cuts on her face.

Thoo said he was having a drink and playing card games with Chong and two other friends at the bar in Bandar Baru Klang at about 9pm on Monday (July 31) when several men told them off.

"Three men came to our table and complained that we were noisy, and they didn't like it. They told us to be quiet.

"I immediately apologised and explained that we were just playing games and didn't mean to disturb them. They went back to their table and we continued playing.

"Moments later, two of them returned and shouted at us to stay quiet. They even pushed one of my friends," he said on Saturday.

Thoo, who is self-employed, said a woman from that table then pulled him and one of the men outside to question him.

"I explained to them that we were just playing card games and apologised again if we were noisy.

"Inside, I went to their table and apologised again," he said, adding that the woman came by again to ask Chong to be quiet and not cause any trouble.

"We decided to leave immediately. So, I told my friends to go first while my girlfriend and I stayed behind to pay the bill.

"That was when the woman stopped us from leaving, and asked us to join her friends to 'play'.

"Soon, we were surrounded by her friends and they started hurling abuses at us," he said, adding that there were about 10 of them or more.

Thoo alleged that although he pleaded with them to let him and his girlfriend go, one of them suddenly flung a glass at him, which hit the table.

"The debris hit our faces and we were bleeding," he said, adding that the other men also started throwing glasses at them, injuring his head and his right eye.

Chong said staff at the bar rushed Thoo to the hospital while she stayed back to make sure that the group did not leave until the police arrived.

"I saw the man, who first threw the glasses at us, drive off in a dark coloured Mercedes-Benz bearing a VIP emblem on the registration plate," she said, adding that they lodged a police report after Thoo was discharged from hospital.

Social activist Peter Tan, who highlighted the case, claimed that the car registration number showed that it belonged to a man with a Datuk Seri title.

Tan also urged the bar owner to produce the CCTV recording from that night to help police in their investigation.