Cargo train derails in Malaysia causing delays and cancellations

PETALING JAYA - A Malaysian cargo train derailed at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd's (KTMB) Bank Negara station in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (Nov 23) morning, disrupting railway services in the Klang Valley, Malaysian media reported.

The New Straits Times reported that the 12-coach southbound cargo train derailed at about 3am. The derailment affected commuter services through the Kuala Lumpur, Bank Negara, Putra and Segambut stations.

Operator KTMB said repair works were underway and it would take three days for regular train services to resume.

Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said authorities had identified slip-prone rail tracks following the incident, The Star reported.

The operational problem by the operator was being viewed seriously while measures have been put in place to further improve the situation, it added.

"In certain areas we have told KTM operators to slow down the traffic and we are in the midst of improving it," he told reporters.

KTMB said train services would also be limited to these destinations - the Tanjung Malim-Kepong, Port Klang-KL Sentral, Tampin/Seremban-KL Sentral and Batu Caves-Sentul routes during this period.

It also advised commuters to opt for alternative MRT and LRT services available at Sungai Buloh, Kajang, Muzium Negara, Pasar Seni and also Subang Jaya.

"For passengers heading to and from the Batu Caves-KL Sentral-Sentul lane, bus services are provided at the Sentul and KL Sentral station," the operator said.

For passengers of the Electric Train Service (ETS), the KTMB said the North Sector will operate until Sungai Buloh station, and the commuters will be provided with an MRT from Sungai Buloh station to KL Sentral station before continuing their journey to Gemas station, where ETS service is available.

Meanwhile, the ETS service for the South Sector will operate until KL Sentral station.

"The commuters will then board the MRT train from the KL Sentral station to Sungai Buloh station to continue their journey, where ETS for Padang Besar, Butterworth and Ipoh stations is available," it said.

However, delays between 30 to 60 minutes are expected for these routes.

Those looking to travel on KTMB's routes can receive latest information on the situation via KTMB's Twitter page @ktm_berhad.