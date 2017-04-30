Bus accident kills 11 in Indonesia

Residents looking at the wreckage of a bus after it tumbled down a slope, in Cianjur, Indonesia, on April 30, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
JAKARTA (AFP) - At least 11 people were killed on Sunday (April 30) when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure, police said.

The bus hit four cars and motorbikes before tumbling down a slope. The bus driver and some of the motorists were among the dead.

The accident in Cianjur district, 90km south of Jakarta, also injured nearly 50 people.

Transport accidents are common in Indonesia, where buses and trains are often old and badly maintained.

