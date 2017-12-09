Asia Briefs: Japan to buy missiles that can reach N. Korea

Japan to buy missiles that can reach N. Korea

TOKYO • Japan is to acquire medium-range, air-launched cruise missiles, capable of striking North Korea, a controversial purchase of what will become the longest-range munitions in a country that has renounced the right to wage war.

Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera did not refer to North Korea when announcing the planned acquisition and said the new missiles would be for defence, with Japan still relying on the United States to strike any enemy base.

REUTERS

Vietnam to review toll charges after protest

HANOI • Vietnam's government has promised a full review of toll charges at a new road after protests there posed a rare challenge to the Communist authorities and showed signs of spreading.

The government suspended charges at the Cai Lay toll road in southern Vietnam on Monday after protesting drivers caused traffic jams by paying fees in bundles of tiny denomination bills.

REUTERS