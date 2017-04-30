All the President's men

PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang consolidated his power base in 2015, after the death of revered spiritual leader Nik Aziz Nik Mat and the exit of the party's more liberal leaders in fractious internal polls. He has led PAS to abandon the moderate path and revert to ultra-conservatism, aided by his trusty lieutenants.

DEPUTY PRESIDENT TUAN IBRAHIM TUAN MAN, 56

There was a time when Datuk Ibrahim felt uncomfortable with his boss' close ties with ruling party Umno, The Sunday Times understands, but with party and general elections looming, he toned down his opinions and followed Mr Hadi's lead. His obedience proved wise; he won his deputy presidency uncontested. The religious scholar and former university lecturer from Pahang saw his star rise during the party's bitter factional fight in 2015.

VICE-PRESIDENT IDRIS AHMAD, 53

Mr Idris hails from a family of clerics in Perak. Recently he declared that PAS is hoping to contest in 80 seats at the next general election, hinting these would include seats contested by former opposition partners Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and the Democratic Action Party. He proved his loyalty earlier this month when he told Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to reflect on his own leadership after the former premier accused PAS of splitting the Malay community.

V-P MOHD AMAR ABDULLAH, 57

Kelantan's deputy chief minister is related to the state's royal family on his mother's side. Coming from a family of preachers, Datuk Amar has a master's in theological studies from the University of Birmingham, England. He was known as a staunch supporter of hudud - severe corporal punishment under Islamic law - when the Kelantan state assembly voted on the issue in 2015.

V-P ISKANDAR SAMAD, 56

Born and bred in Kuala Lumpur, Datuk Iskandar attended the prestigious Malay College Kuala Kangsar before earning a degree in architecture from Britain. He joined PAS in the early 1990s, and is the party's state commissioner for Selangor. He has advocated that PAS continue working with PKR, a move pundits say is likely to cost him his vice-presidency.

SPIRITUAL LEADER HASHIM JASIN, 77

Mr Hashim found himself in charge of PAS' powerful syura (Islamic consultative) council after the deaths of spiritual leaders Nik Aziz Nik Mat and Haron Din. A religious scholar who cut his teeth in Iraq studying Islamic law and Arabic literature, Mr Hashim later became a politician in Perlis.

He has voiced an openness to cooperate with other parties provided Islam is made a priority.

ULAMA (CLERICS) WING CHIEF MAHFODZ MOHAMED, 73

A Johorian, Datuk Mahfodz is an academic and was a member of the Syariah Appeals Court Panel in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. He had pushed for PAS to cut ties with its former coalition partners in 2015, and has rebuffed accusations that the party is backward. "If we were outdated, rigid and orthodox, we wouldn't have any followers," he said last month.

Trinna Leong