Trump 'will tweet what he wants' inside China's Great Firewall

BEIJING (AFP) - President Donald Trump will not curtail his notorious Twitter missives during his visit to China even though the social media platform is blocked by a "Great Firewall", a US official said Wednesday (Nov 8).

"The president will tweet whatever he wants," the senior White House official told reporters aboard Air Force One shortly before Trump landed in Beijing.

"That's his way of communicating directly with the American people. Why not? So long as he can access his Twitter account, because Twitter is banned in China along with Facebook and most of the other social media."

The official assured: "I'm sure we've got the gear aboard this airplane to make it happen."

China monitors people's Internet habits and blocks websites such as Twitter, Facebook and Google in the name of "protecting national security."

Chinese nationals can face fines or even jail time for unfavourable social media posts. Authorities have further tightened internet controls in recent months, shutting down celebrity gossip blogs and probing platforms for "obscenity."

Web users can circumvent the firewall if they download a virtual private network (VPN) - software that allows people to surf the internet as if they were using a server in another country.

Foreign visitors can also access banned websites with their phones if they are in roaming mode - but only because the authorities currently allow it, according to experts.

Weibo, a Twitter-like Chinese social media platform, was ablaze Wednesday with comments about what Trump would do without his most cherished form of communication.

Since Trump's election in 2016, critics among Chinese internet users have mockingly described American governance as "rule by Twitter."

Some commenters feigned ignorance about the verboten site.

"Fake news. What's Twitter? This website doesn't exist," one quipped.

Others appeared to be asking for explanations about Twitter in earnest, while still others called on Trump to create a Weibo account.

"In the three days that Trump's off Twitter, someone else will surely seize the throne," commented a user on Zhihu, a question-and-answer platform akin to Quora.