Taiwan says no plan at this stage for phone call with US President Donald Trump

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen says she looks forward to a more open dialogue with the US. VIDEO: REUTERS
President Tsai Ing-wen (left) being interviewed by Jean Yoon from Reuters news agency in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 27, 2017.
President Tsai Ing-wen (left) being interviewed by Jean Yoon from Reuters news agency in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 27, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan's presidential office said on Friday (April 28) that it had no plans "at this stage" to hold a telephone call with US President Donald Trump, and understood that the United States had priorities in handling Asia-Pacific regional affairs.

The response came after Trump brushed aside the idea of such a phone call, following a comment by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen that she would not rule one out, in separate interviews with Reuters on Thursday.

"Based on the good mutual trust and understanding between Taiwan and the United States, we understand the United States has priorities in handling regional affairs," Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said in a statement. "At this stage, we don't have such a plan."

The government would pursue Taiwan's best interests, Huang added.

 
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping