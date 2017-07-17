South Korea proposes military talks with North Korea on July 21

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea proposed military talks with North Korea, the first since 21015, and a halt to hostile activities near the inter-Korean border, the South's vice defence minister said on Monday (July 17), after a series of missile tests by the North in recent weeks.

"We request military talks with the North on July 21 at Tongilgak to stop all hostile activities that raise military tension at the military demarcation line," Vice Defence Minister Suh Choo Suk told a media briefing.

Tongilgak is a North Korean building at Panmunjom used for previous talks. The last government-level talks were held in December 2015.

On July 4, North Korea raised the stakes when it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time that places Alaska within its crosshairs. This came following a string of missile tests and two nuclear tests since the start of last year (2016).

The proposal came roughly a week after President Moon Jae In said the need for dialogue with North Korea was more pressing than ever to curb Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.

The South Korean government also made a separate proposal on re-opening Red Cross talks to discuss ways to resume family reunions on the occasion of the Chuseok holiday which falls in early October this year, reported Yonhap news agency.

The South's Red Cross delivered the offer of holding the talks on August 1 at the Peace House, a Panmunjom building controlled by the South.

Unveiling his peace vision in the German capital earlier this month, President Moon stressed the importance of dialogue to address the current situation, which he described as "highly dangerous".

He said his government will strive to establish a permanent peace regime on the peninsula on top of continued denuclearisation efforts.

On July 27, the two Koreas will mark the 64th anniversary of the Armistice Agreement which ended the 1950-1953 Korean War in a truce. Both sides remain technically at war because no peace treaty has ever been signed.