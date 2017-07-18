S. Korea seeks to ease tensions with North

People ride bicycles on a road that runs along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. PHOTO: EPA
South Korea has proposed military talks with North Korea, the first formal overture to Pyongyang by President Moon Jae In's government, to discuss ways to avoid hostile acts near the heavily militarised border.

Mr Moon has pledged to engage the North in dialogue as well as bring pressure to impede its nuclear and missile programmes. The offer comes after the North claimed to have conducted the first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

