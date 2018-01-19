Oversized and pink, China's women-only car parking spots earn praise and anger

BEIJING - Women-only car-parking spaces marked with a stiletto on a pink background have stirred debate in China, with some criticising the design as sexist.

The oversized parking spaces at the Jiande and Tonglu service stations in Zhejiang province are reportedly 3.2-metres wide - or one-and-a-half times the size of "normal" parking spaces, Australia's ABC online reported on Friday (Jan 19).

They join other designated women parking spots being unveiled around the country, from shopping malls in Chongqing in south-west China to Hebei in the north, ABC said.

While some Chinese like the special spaces, saying the design is considerate, other commentators on social media site Sina Weibo say the design reinforces stereotypes that women are bad drivers.

"It is frankly discrimination against women," a user named Nanyabianfu wrote.

Fang Hongying, manager of the Jiande highway service area, recently told China's Xinhua news agency that driving skills were only part of the reason behind the women's only parking spots introduced last October, ABC said.

"The women's parking spaces are closer to the exits and monitoring systems, which is more convenient for female drivers to take a break or go shopping in the main building, and much safer, especially at night," she was quoted as saying.

According to a survey on Weibo, 63.7 per cent of 1,700 respondents said it was a good idea to designate female-only parking spaces.

A number of priority seats, corridors and subway carriages for women have appeared in public venues in Chinese cities in recent years. Women's security check channels have been opened at airports in Beijing, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Guangzhou, as security staff explain that the special lane can improve efficiency and protect the privacy of female passengers, Xinhua reported earlier this month.