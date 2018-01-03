North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders border hotline with South reopened on Wednesday

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given an order to open a long-closed border hotline with South Korea at 0630 GMT (2.30pm Singapore) on Wednesday (Jan 3) for talks, an unidentified North Korean official announced in a televised statement.

The talks would aim to establish formal dialogue about sending a North Korean delegation to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the official said.

The statement came a day after South Korea proposed high-level discussions with North Korea following Kim's earlier New Year's address, in which he said he was open to speaking with Seoul.

South Korea's presidential spokesman welcomed the opening of the hotline, calling it a significant development.

