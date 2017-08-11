Mum attempts to send baby to Chinese orphanage in plastic bag by courier

A mother in Fuzhou, in China's Fujian province, had placed her newborn daughter in a black plastic bag, and tried sending her to the orphanage by courier.

The courier called the police on Wednesday (Aug 9) morning, after he saw the bag moved and heard baby's cries, according to The Beijing News.

He had wanted to check the black plastic bag first upon picking it up, but was told not to by the woman.

The 24-year-old woman from Sichuan province has since been detained by the police for allegedly abandoning her baby, according to a police statement.

The baby girl was taken to Jinan District Hospital in Fuzhou. Local media reported that a hospital employee confirmed the hospital had received the girl, who was just a few days old and was in stable condition.

According to Chinese laws, those guilty of abandoning children can face up to five years' imprisonment.