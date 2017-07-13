Messages of hope for reunification of Korea

Visitors taking snapshots of messages calling for reunification at an observatory near the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on the island of Ganghwa, west of Seoul, on Tuesday. In the six months to June, 593 Northerners escaping pov
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

Visitors taking snapshots of messages calling for reunification at an observatory near the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas on the island of Ganghwa, west of Seoul, on Tuesday. In the six months to June, 593 Northerners escaping poverty and persecution entered South Korea, down 20.8 per cent from the same period last year, statistics by Seoul's Unification Ministry showed. The sharp decline came as Pyongyang strengthened controls on its border with China, officials said yesterday.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2017, with the headline 'Messages of hope for reunification of Korea'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice