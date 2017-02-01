Former United Nations chief Ban Ki Moon says not running for president of South Korea: Report

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon said on Wednesday (Feb 1) he will not run to become president of South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

Ban, one of the world’s most recognised South Koreans, returned to South Korea last month and was widely expected to run in elections due this year, but his putative candidacy ran into a series of stumbles.

“I will withdraw from politics,” he told reporters at a press conference. “I’m sorry for disappointing many people.”

Ban spoke at an unscheduled news conference at parliament after meeting the leaders of conservative parties.