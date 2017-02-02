Chinese tycoon Xiao Jianhua 'helping inquiries' into 2015 stock market turmoil: Report

HONG KONG - A Chinese billionaire who disappeared mysteriously from a luxury Hong Kong hotel over the Chinese New Year weekend is now on the mainland and "assisting investigations" into the stock market turmoil of 2015 and the case of a former top spy, several sources have told the South China Morning Post.

A source said Xiao Jianhua, the founder of Beijing-based Tomorrow Group, was "persuaded" to cooperate rather than coerced by mainland agents who visited him at his serviced apartment in the Four Seasons Hotel last Friday.

The investigation is said to be focused on manipulation that contributed to panic selling during the 2015 market rout, reported SCMP.

The investigation is also believed to be related to disgraced former vice-minister of state security Ma Jian, who came under suspicion of violating Communist Party discipline - a euphemism for corruption - earlier that year, the report said.

A source close to the tycoon told the paper Xiao, 46, was currently on the mainland and could communicate directly with his family.

Another source said the actions of Xiao, whose Tomorrow Group is behind many large merger and acquisition deals, have had a "significant impact" on the mainland economy.

Xiao's case has evoked memories of the abduction last year of five staff who worked for a local bookseller that published gossip on China's leaders, and fears that Beijing was flouting Hong Kong's constitution, which does not allow mainland authorities to conduct law enforcement activities in the autonomous city.

The issue could surface in the coming Chief Executive election.

A spokesman for John Tsang, a front runner in the leadership race, said the former finance minister was not clear about the case, but only Hong Kong officers could enforce the law in the city, SCMP reported.

A spokesman for former Chief Secretary Carrie Lam, who is apparently a favourite with Beijing, said she understood public concerns over the matter and everything should be handled in accordance with the law.

The office of incumbent Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying refused to comment.