China President Xi Jinping says rising protectionism adds risks and uncertainty in world economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping listens to Klaus Schwab (not pictured), founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, speak during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 16, 2018.
Chinese President Xi Jinping listens to Klaus Schwab (not pictured), founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, speak during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 16, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
43 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said rising protectionism adds risks and uncertainty in the world's economy, state media reported on Monday (April 16).

Mr Xi's comments were made to Mr Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), media said.

Mr Xi also said it was necessary for both sides to strengthen cooperation and work together in pursuit of new driving forces for global economic growth, and find out practical and feasible proposals to address global challenges.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

JCU's Dean on creating workforce-ready graduates
Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces