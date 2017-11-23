Papua New Guinea police flood closed Australia refugee camp on Manus Island

SYDNEY (AFP) - Papua New Guinea police moved into the shuttered Australian refugee camp on the country’s Manus Island on Thursday (Nov 23) in the most aggressive push yet to force hundreds of men to leave, the Australian government and detainees said.

The police operation was confirmed by Australia’s Immigration Minister Peter Dutton, who said Canberra was “very keen for people to move out of the Manus regional processing centre”.

“I think it’s outrageous that people are still there,” he told Sydney commercial radio station 2GB.

“We want people to move.” Australian public broadcaster SBS reported that the Australian Federal Police had confirmed that two of its officers were with the PNG police at the camp.

Iranian Behrouz Boochani tweeted from inside the camp earlier Thursday, writing that “police have started to break the shelters, water tanks and are saying ‘move, move’”.

"Navy soldiers are outside the prison camp. We are on high alert right now. We are under attack," he said.

Other refugees posted photos to social media sites showing police entering the camp, which Australia declared closed on Oct 31, shutting off electricity and water supplies to the centre.

The Manus camp was closed after a PNG Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional, and some 600 refugees were told to relocate to three nearby transition centres.

Around 400 of the asylum-seekers have refused to leave, saying they fear for their safety in a local population which opposes their presence on the island.

Canberra sends asylum-seekers who try to reach Australia by boat to detention camps in Papua New Guinea's Manus Island and Nauru, and blocks them from resettling in Australia.

The camps' conditions have been slammed by human rights groups, which have also campaigned to have them shut amid reports of widespread abuse, self-harm and mental health problems.

Canberra has strongly rejected calls to move the refugees to Australia and instead has tried to resettle them in third countries, including the United States.