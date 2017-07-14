Asia Briefs: US to relook free trade deal with S.Korea

US to relook free trade deal with S.Korea

SEOUL • The United States formally declared yesterday that it wants to renegotiate its free trade agreement with South Korea as the world's biggest economy seeks to redraw the global commerce system in its favour.

The deal, known as Korus, went into force in March 2012. Since then, Washington says its trade deficit with the country has more than doubled to US$27.6 billion (S$38 billion) last year. Seoul puts the 2016 figure at US$23.2 billion.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Masagos in Brunei for Sultan's birthday

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli and his wife arrived in Brunei yesterday as the Singapore Government's representative to the 71st birthday celebrations of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah tomorrow.

The minister's attendance at the celebrations underscores the close and longstanding friendship between Singapore and Brunei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Sabah trader fined for colouring shrimps red

KOTA KINABALU • A trader who sprayed red colouring on his dried shrimps to make them look fresh has been slapped with the maximum fine of RM100,000 (S$32,100) by a Sabah court for deceiving consumers. The High Court ordered the maximum fine of RM100,000 be imposed on Abdul Naser Jainuk, 56. Abdul Naser and his sister admitted to adding colour on 6.9kg of dried shrimps to make them look fresh when their actual colour was white.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK