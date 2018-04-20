Asia Briefs: Scientists live-stream S. China Sea exploration

Scientists live-stream S. China Sea exploration

BEIJING • A team of Chinese scientists have begun one month of live-streaming their deep-sea exploration of the South China Sea, the Global Times reported.

The team will explore up to 4,000m underwater for the first time using a Canadian-made unmanned submersible, a report on the website of the Shanghai-based Tongji University said.

As part of the exploration, an ocean science robot operated remotely will collect samples and interact with scientists in real time, the Global Times said.

Viet firm made coffee from used batteries, dirt

HO CHI MINH CITY • A Vietnamese family-run coffee manufacturer based in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been caught producing "dirty" coffee from harmful materials such as used batteries, dirt and rock dust, the daily newspaper Tuoi Tre News reported.

The facility was raided by the police and food inspectors on Monday following tip-offs from locals about suspicious activities being conducted on the premises, the paper reported on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, 12 tonnes of the "dirty" coffee were discovered during the raid.

Pacquiao to launch cryptocurrency

MANILA • Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has said he would launch a cryptocurrency to connect with fans, even as he backed the regulation of virtual currencies.

Mr Pacquiao, one of the world's most successful boxers, is the latest athlete to launch a virtual currency, following American boxer Floyd Mayweather and former England striker Michael Owen.

The Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange said it would unveil the PAC Token later this year, allowing fans to buy his merchandise.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE