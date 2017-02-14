Asia Briefs: Philippine drug war fostering impunity

Philippine drug war fostering impunity

MANILA • A war on drugs in the Philippines has given rise to a culture of impunity and President Rodrigo Duterte is making too many policy decisions without consultation, according to former leader Fidel Ramos.

"It is starting to become like that," Mr Ramos said, when asked on Sunday by online news channel Rappler whether the drug war meant a culture of impunity was prevailing.

REUTERS

Rohingya gets death over police post raids

YANGON • The Myanmar authorities have sentenced a Rohingya man to death for leading raids on police border posts that sparked a deadly military crackdown in the north of Rakhine state, police said yesterday. Sittwe police chief Yan Naing Lett said the court in the town, the capital of Rakhine, had sentenced the leader of the raid on the Kotankauk border post to death last Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE