Asia Briefs: Manila to disband body seeking Marcos' loot

Manila to disband body seeking Marcos' loot

MANILA • Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's government plans to abolish the agency tasked with recovering the billions of dollars plundered by late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his allies, a Cabinet member said yesterday.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government was set up three decades ago to recover the estimated US$10 billion looted by the dictator and his allies during his 20 years in power.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

An expensive shot across the bow

TOKYO • A woman has been arrested on suspicion of destroying 54 violins and 70 bows worth around US$950,000 (S$1.3 million) that were owned by her former husband, police and media said yesterday.

The 34-year-old was arrested for allegedly breaking into the man's home and wrecking the instruments, reportedly made or collected by her 62-year-old former partner.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

S. Korea to refurbish 300 underused parks

SEOUL • The South Korean government will inspect and refurbish some 300 underused riverside parks and sports facilities built along the country's four major rivers, turning some of them back into farmland.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said yesterday it would inspect 297 riverside parks created in 2008 under a project pushed by former president Lee Myung Bak.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

China sentences 11 for robbing royal tomb

SHIJIAZHUANG • A court has sentenced 11 people to jail for looting a royal tomb in north China's Hebei province. In October 2015, a chamber of the eastern royal tombs of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in Zunhua city was found to have been robbed.

XINHUA