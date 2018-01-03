Asia Briefs: Malaysia man gets Mers-CoV infection

Malaysia man gets Mers-CoV infection

PUTRAJAYA (Malaysia) • A 55-year-old man tested positive for Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (Mers-CoV) infection after returning home from umrah, the minor pilgrimage for Muslims, Malaysia's Health Ministry said on Monday.

The man is reported to be in stable condition. He has been transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment.

SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Travel havoc in New Delhi over dense fog

NEW DELHI • Fog continued to wreak travel havoc in India's capital New Delhi yesterday, affecting travellers for the third day in a row. At least 26 flights to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport and over 100 trains were affected by dense fog.

XINHUA

China to invest $150b in rail fixed assets

SHANGHAI • China's national railway operator said yesterday that the country plans to invest 732 billion yuan (S$150 billion) in rail fixed assets this year, its lowest target since 2013.

It also said that it aimed to build 4,000km of new lines this year, 3,500km of which will be high-speed rail tracks.

REUTERS