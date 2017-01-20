Asia Briefs: China military ends 40% of commercial activities

China military ends 40% of commercial activities

BEIJING • China's People's Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force have halted 40 per cent of their commercial activities as part of an ongoing military reform.

Decommercialisation efforts will now focus on house rentals, agricultural and livestock production, hospitality services, medical services, and research and development.

XINHUA

Health alert as fine dust shrouds South Korea

SEOUL • Thick fine dust has enveloped many districts of South Korea, including capital city Seoul, with ultra-fine particle health warnings issued for northern Gyeonggi Province, according to a Korean Times report on Wednesday. The report didn't say what was the cause of the dust blanket.

Viet police clash with anti-China activists

HANOI • Vietnamese police yesterday scuffled with activists marking the 1974 Chinese invasion of a disputed island chain as they arrested several people and dispersed journalists. About 100 people had gathered in central Hanoi for the 43rd anniversary of the Chinese takeover of the Paracel islands in the South China Sea, claimed by both nations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE