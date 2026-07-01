ST Full-time Report: World Cup jerseys in demand – Which is S’poreans’ favourite?

James Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
Jul 01, 2026, 03:53 PM

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If you have noticed a marked increase in people wearing jerseys of various national football teams around town recently, you are not imagining it. Stores in Singapore are reporting a jump in sales of these shirts as fans are feeling the World Cup fever. Guess which team jersey is the favourite among Singaporeans?

Things on the pitch are not looking rosy for Asia, despite sending a record nine sides to the World Cup in North America. Only Japan and Australia made it into the round of 32, and none is in the last 16. What are these teams lacking, and what needs to be done to achieve a breakthrough? For the latest from the World Cup, visit our microsite. 

Elsewhere, there is joy for Singapore’s cue sports fraternity. Aloysius Yapp capped a season of multiple milestones by winning his first Sportsman of the Year award. 

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

S’pore stores see a jump in demand for World Cup jerseys

A seller notes an increase of up to 35 per cent in sales, compared to previous editions.

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S’porean contest winner makes once-in-a-lifetime World Cup trip

He bought potato chips to enter the contest.

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Asian teams need greater squad depth, mindset shift for breakthrough: Experts

For the first time since 2014, there are no Asian teams in the last 16.

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Japan and Brazil in talks to play football friendly matches in S’pore

The two teams, along with S’pore, could play in a quadrangular tournament in November.

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Please God, don’t let him miss: The tragic, hypnotic beauty of the shoot-out

The lottery is misery for everyone till one team converts it into glee, writes Rohit Brijnath.

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Tampines Rovers’ Nazri Nasir wants to restore winning standard

He is the S’pore Premier League team’s sixth coach in 13 months.

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Footballer-cum-silat student-athlete secures SOF-Peter Lim scholarship

The 20-year-old is caregiver to her mum and four younger siblings, besides caring for her daughter, 4.

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Pool ace Aloysius Yapp is Sportsman of the Year; bowler New Hui Fen wins Sportswoman award

It’s Yapp’s first win and New’s second award.

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Swimmer Quah Ting Wen is first athlete to be awarded Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship

She is one of six recipients of S’pore’s prestigious postgraduate scholarship in 2026.

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Record double for S’pore’s Vanessa Lee, Shaun Goh in Gold Coast Marathon

Lee breaks 30-year-old half-marathon national mark, Goh betters own 10km road time.

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