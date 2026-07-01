ST Full-time Report: World Cup jerseys in demand – Which is S’poreans’ favourite?

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Dear ST reader,

If you have noticed a marked increase in people wearing jerseys of various national football teams around town recently, you are not imagining it. Stores in Singapore are reporting a jump in sales of these shirts as fans are feeling the World Cup fever. Guess which team jersey is the favourite among Singaporeans?

Things on the pitch are not looking rosy for Asia, despite sending a record nine sides to the World Cup in North America. Only Japan and Australia made it into the round of 32, and none is in the last 16. What are these teams lacking, and what needs to be done to achieve a breakthrough? For the latest from the World Cup, visit our microsite.

Elsewhere, there is joy for Singapore’s cue sports fraternity. Aloysius Yapp capped a season of multiple milestones by winning his first Sportsman of the Year award.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.