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Japan and Brazil in talks to compete in football friendly matches in Singapore

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr (right) fights for the ball with Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan during their World Cup round-of-32 match at the Houston Stadium on June 29.

SINGAPORE – World Cup footballers Vinicius Jr, Casemiro and Daichi Kamada could make their way to Singapore in November for an international friendly between Brazil and Japan, The Straits Times has learnt.

The game, if confirmed, will be part of a quadrangular tournament at the National Stadium and serve up a rematch of the 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-32 clash, which Brazil won 2-1 on June 29 at the Houston Stadium.

ST understands that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is in talks to hold the four-team friendly tournament during the Nov 9-17 FIFA international window are ongoing. Event organisers are keen to involve the Samurai Blue and Selecao, another South American side who are part of the ongoing World Cup, and Singapore’s national team.

The November window will also serve as crucial preparation for world No. 17 Japan and Singapore ahead of the Jan 7-Feb 5 Asian Cup.

Stern tests await the Lions at the continental showpiece in Saudi Arabia, as they are drawn with World Cup participants Australia and Iraq, as well as Tajikistan in Group D. Four-time winners Japan are in Group F alongside defending champions Qatar, Thailand and Indonesia.

Lions head coach Gavin Lee has spoken several times on the need to face tough tests ahead of the continental showpiece.

Five-time world champions Brazil – who will face Norway in the World Cup last 16 on July 5 – have already announced that they will play two high-profile international friendlies in Australia as part of a post-World Cup international series, with games against the Socceroos on Sept 25 and 29.

A July 1 report on Japanese football site Football Zone cited “local sources” stating that a “tournament is being considered” for the November window in Singapore, and that Japan and Brazil have been invited.

If both teams are confirmed, it will be the second such clash between them in Singapore. In October 2014, Neymar scored all four goals to give Brazil a 4-0 victory over Japan in a friendly match played in front of 51,577 spectators – the first sold-out ticketed event at the venue.

The last high-profile football matches to be held at the Kallang venue was in July 2025, when English Premier League champions Arsenal, fellow EPL side Newcastle United and Italian giants AC Milan featured in a preseason event. Some 22,813 fans turned out at the 55,000-seater stadium on July 23, when the Gunners notched a 1-0 win over Milan.

Four days later, 38,720 fans were also treated to a five-goal spectacle as Arsenal secured a 3-2 win over Newcastle.

ST has contacted the FAS and The Kallang Group, which manages the National Stadium, for comment.