Tampines Rovers’ new coach Nazri Nasir wants to restore winning standard, ‘stop revolving door’

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Former Singapore skipper and ex-Tampines Rovers captain Nazri Nasir is the Stags’ sixth coaching appointment in 13 months.

SINGAPORE – Back at his old stomping ground, former national captain Nazri Nasir has pledged to restore the “winning standard” in his new role as Tampines Rovers coach, as he seeks to bring the glory days back to the eastern club.

The Singapore Premier League (SPL) side made the announcement on July 2, with the 55-year-old becoming their sixth coaching appointment in 13 months.

On social media, the club said: “Having previously worn the Stags jersey as a player, he lifted trophies while captaining successful Tampines sides and helped build the winning culture that continues to define the club today.

“Now, he returns home to lead the next generation of Tampines Rovers. We’re excited to welcome coach Nazri back to the Stags family and look forward to a new chapter with him at the helm.”

Nazri, who was Singapore’s skipper when they won their first international title at the 1998 Tiger Cup, ended a trophy-laden playing career with Tampines in 2007. In six seasons as a Stag, he won the league twice, the Singapore Cup thrice as well as the inaugural Asean Club Championship.

Nazri, who was also part of Singapore’s 1994 Malaysia Cup-winning team, told The Straits Times that the triumphs with Tampines were some of the proudest moments of his career and the move felt like “coming home”.

Calling it an “honour” and “profound responsibility” to be Tampines coach, he said: “I know the weight of the jersey and I know what success looks like here.

“I’m here to restore that winning standard and build a team that reflects the rich history we’ve shared.​

“Tampines must always fight for silverware. We want to consistently challenge for SPL and Singapore Cup titles. In the AFC Champions League Two, we want to build on last season’s quarter-final run.

“The goal is to establish ourselves as feared opponents in Asia, navigating the group stage and pushing deep into the knockout round.”

Tampines have endured a trophy drought since lifting the Singapore Cup in 2019. They won their fifth and last domestic league title in 2013, and have finished runners-up seven times since.

The club, who have also announced the end of a partnership with Thai club BG Pathum United that saw the Stags renamed BG Tampines Rovers from 2023 to 2026, have wasted no time in their efforts to challenge for honours in the 2026-27 season.

They have extended the contracts of key players such as goalkeeper and captain Syazwan Buhari, defender Jacob Mahler and striker Hide Higashikawa, with Nazri revealing that midfielder Shah Shahiran will also be staying.

A combative midfielder himself during his heyday, Nazri said fans can expect his team to produce energetic and entertaining football by being brave on the ball, aggressive in winning possession and quick in transition.

He added: “If you come to see the Stags play, you will see a high-energy, technically proficient and highly entertaining side that fights until the final whistle.​”

After ending a decorated career that saw him also enjoy a successful spell with the Singapore Armed Forces FC, Nazri was appointed general manager at Tampines in 2008.

He then coached the National Football Academy Under-15s in 2012 and 2013 before spells as assistant coach with the LionsXII, Young Lions and national team.

He had three stints as Young Lions coach from 2020 to 2025 and was in charge of the national U-23s who failed to reach the SEA Games semi-finals in 2022.

Interestingly, Nazri has an impressive record as national caretaker coach over two tenures despite not having had a head coach gig with a senior team previously.

In 2019, he oversaw a 1-0 win over Malaysia and a 1-1 draw against Oman before the Lions lost on penalties. In 2022, he guided Singapore to victories over Malaysia (2-1) and the Philippines (2-0).

In between, he suffered a mild stroke in 2020 but has since recovered.

Grateful for the well wishes over the years, he said: “I am feeling 100 per cent, healthy, full of energy and completely re-energised. Managing a football club takes a massive amount of mental and physical fuel, and I am entirely ready to pour all of it into this squad. I’ve never felt better or more motivated.”

Nazri’s commitment to coaching saw him head to Japan to learn the inner workings of J2 club Ventforet Kofu as an assistant coach in 2025.

He said: “It was an invaluable masterclass in tactical discipline, intense work ethic and sports science.

“When you look at how structured Japanese football is, every detail matters from positional play to transition speeds.

“I will be injecting that same level of meticulous planning, high-press intensity and physical conditioning into our squad at Tampines. It will be about raising the standard of professionalism every single day.​​ ”

Aware of the turbulence that saw Tampines go through full-time coaches Akbar Nawas, Noh Rahman and Katsuhito Kinoshi as well as interim appointments Robert Eziakor and William Phang on the way to finishing second in the SPL and Singapore Cup, Nazri believes he can make a difference.

Nazri, who has signed a one-year contract, said: “I bring a sense of calm, clear communication and structural stability. I am confident because I understand what this squad needs, I have the backing of management to build a culture and I know how to navigate high-pressure environments.

“The club and I are aligned on a long-term vision... We are stopping the revolving door and building a foundation.​”