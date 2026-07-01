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Singapore stores see a rise in demand for World Cup jerseys, with Argentina kits outselling the rest

SINGAPORE – It was “love at first sight” when Tong Yong Sheng walked past a sports store in Taipei during a holiday earlier in 2026 and saw the Argentina away jersey.

“It was the first day of the global launch of that jersey, and I just happened to walk past the store, so I bought it,” said the 43-year-old Singaporean, who forked out about $110 for the dark-blue shirt with swirling patterns.

For the La Albiceleste supporter, collecting national team jerseys is a quadrennial tradition that he observes every time the World Cup comes around, unlike his annual effort to purchase the kit of his favourite English Premier League team, Tottenham Hotspur.

The information security officer is among many Singaporeans who are snapping up the jerseys of their favourite national teams as the World Cup fever grips the country.

“I think it’s getting more popular… On the streets, you see people wearing jerseys more often, compared to last time, and even the ladies now start to wear them,” said Tong.

“The World Cup jerseys this year are different from previous years, they look more creative and personally, I prefer jerseys like the Argentina away kit (swirling pattern) or Belgium away (bubbles).”

It was “love at first sight” for Tong Yong Sheng (left), who bought his Argentina jersey on launch day. PHOTO: COURTESY OF TONG YONG SHENG

Retailers here are reporting brisk business, with Weston Corporation, one of Singapore’s most popular football merchandise and equipment stores, estimating sales have gone up by 30 to 35 per cent compared to the previous edition.

While it has stocks of the jerseys for 44 out of the 48 nations competing at this World Cup, the jerseys of defending champions Argentina remain the top choice of Singaporean fans.

Ami Chopra, head of football at Weston, admits that he has “never been busier” in his life.

He added: “We try to bring in as many federations as we can and we got 43 to 44 teams… We always try to bring every single team (featured) in the World Cup, but this time, we couldn’t get some (such as Canada, Uzbekistan, Iraq and Curacao), and we are still waiting on the Iran jerseys.

“(Interest is) at an all-time high, even (traffic on) our online site is at an all-time high. We get orders from all over the world, so it’s been a busy period.

“I think also because there are more federations than last time – 48 teams, so more things for people to buy, interesting memorabilia… And something that also helped this World Cup was that there’s a lot of lifestyle elements, fashion style pieces and a lot of collaborations.”

A Lionel Messi mannequin at Weston Corporation’s World Cup pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Gori Johal, director of Crown Sports at Peninsula Shopping Centre, also shared that sales have increased during the period and expects to see more demand, even after the tournament.

She said: “The sales increase is roughly about 18 to 20 per cent and our website sales have also doubled.

“Game balls, replica trophies have also sold out and people are still asking for them. Even for teams who have dropped out, there are still enquiries, and there are customers buying them as well.”

Kit manufacturer adidas believes that the hype around the sale of Argentina products reflects the “global magnetism of Lionel Messi”, with Japan ranked second, ahead of Germany in third.

Chen Ruiyuan, country manager of adidas Singapore, said: “Argentina’s No. 1 ranking reflects the global magnetism of Lionel Messi – one of the greatest players of all time, and an iconic adidas ambassador.

“Japan’s place in the rankings speaks to a strong sense of regional pride among Singapore fans, and a belief that Asia belongs on the world stage.

“Together, these jerseys represent what football does best; it gives people something to believe in.”

Adidas Singapore says that the Argentina jersey is by far their best selling kit. PHOTO: ADIDAS SINGAPORE

Chopra expects sales to be good even after the final of the tournament on July 19, with people clamouring for products featuring the eventual champions.

“It doesn’t end at the World Cup… We will still get another two weeks of buzz usually, and then it will start to trickle down,” he added.

For Tong, he is also looking beyond the Argentina kit he bought from Taiwan. In his sights are jerseys of Norway or the United States, who are both still in the tournament, although he admitted the steep prices of about $115 may be a deterrent.

He said: “I think it’s a bit expensive, but this is the current price… even Premier League jerseys are this price, or even higher.

“The Argentina one is the design that I like, it was love at first sight and I bought it immediately, but to buy a few more at that price, I might reconsider…”