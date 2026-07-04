Please God, don’t let him miss: The tragic, hypnotic beauty of the shoot-out

Egypt’s Hossam Abdelmaguid scores the penalty to win the shoot-out as the North African side defeat Australia at the World Cup in the last 32.

From Egypt and Australia, in cafes and bars, small towns and big cities, in these lands of fennec foxes and kangaroos, separated by language and coffee, one famous for a river and the other for a reef, comes a similar desperate prayer on July 3.

God, please, don’t let him miss.

Welcome to the penalty shoot-out, a dramatic, tense skit that is the subject of statistical studies, academic papers, books and a FIFA documentary called The Long Walk. Quite appropriately, that is also the title of a horror novel by Stephen King. Certainly to miss is to never forget the awfulness of it all. Just ask Harry Souttar, Australia captain, who starts the shoot-out against Egypt with a shot over the crossbar.

The penalty shoot-out is the last act at the end of a long play. Here “penalty” means punishment for failing to win in normal play. It comes after “extra” time which means it is additional suffering. A body spent after 120 rough minutes now has to find a reserve of nerve. As Rafael Nadal might say, this is sport, no?

Sport, from childhood, at school playgrounds and void decks, is about shouting “pick me, pick me”. But perhaps not here. The shoot-out is misery for everyone till one team converts it into glee. In the first World Cup shoot-out, West Germany v France, 1982, Alain Giresse spoke of players taking off their boots when asked “who wants to take one” and saying “not me”.

So how can anything so fearful not be delicious to watch?

At the Cup, Souttar exhales gently. In the tension you can forget to breathe. Mohamed Salah touches the ball to his head. The Australians stand arms around each other, an unbroken chain of togetherness, and yet one man must unlink himself and walk to the spot. Football at its loneliest.

The shoot-out is football turned inside out. Classical music turned to rap. Great goals aren’t remembered, only memorable misses, a 115-yard field is shrunk to 12 yards, and a team sport is distilled to individual confrontation. Achilles v Hector, searching for weakness. David in boots versus goalkeeping Goliaths.

Football is fluid and instinctive, the shoot-out is slow and calculated. No one ever runs to the spot and the deliberateness of it all gives this its dread. It’s a more tense cousin of the putt in a golf play-off at a Major, the ball adjusted, the act considered, the decision measured, the brain heating.

But the putt in golf has no obstacle, in football the goalkeeper often dances, distracts, eyeballs. He must be verbally restrained yet he physically taunts. To be fair, neither Egypt nor Australia’s goalkeeper is particularly animated. The odd delay, the touch of the post, the flap of the hands, the bounce on the feet.

The shoot-out is wonderfully democratic. Everyone fumbles and the brave 18-year-old Lucas Herrington, the second Australian to miss, must remember that. At the 1990 World Cup, Diego Maradona. In 1986, Michel Platini and Socrates. Even genius yields.

Once the flawed theory was you can’t practise for shoot-outs as if such tension is beyond simulation. But athletes prepare till things become an approximation of second nature. Tiger Woods’ father jingled coins in his pocket as his son practised. An Olympic shooter had his coach shake a rattle beside him as he aimed. The basketball coach John Wooden summed it up pithily: “Failing to prepare is preparing to fail.”

In a game whose history and mythology is built on the feats of the scorer, the shoot-out allows the goal saver to play saviour. He interprets data (sometimes sticking a player’s preference to his water bottle), reads body language, unravels the striker’s deceit (the stuttering feels unfair), trusts instinct and performs a millisecond ballet wherein a vertical body is transformed into a horizontal wall.

At AT&T Stadium in Texas, neither Australia nor Egypt’s goalkeeper lays a hand on the ball. It is a shoot-out of the miss not the save. Even so this repetitive choreography holds the stadium by the throat and squeezes. In football it always feels like there is time for another chance and yet here, now, the Australians can count almost none remain.

Four years ago on Orchard Road, an Italian who fluffed a penalty in a World Cup final shoot-out told me a tale. No one remembers Daniele Massaro for his 1994 miss because the errors of his more celebrated colleagues – Franco Baresi and Roberto Baggio – overshadowed him. Massaro spoke of a song from his nation, whose words are a metaphor for confronting challenge, and whose lyrics include the phrase “non aver paura di tirare un calcio di rigore”. It means “do not be afraid to take a penalty kick”.

Fortunately for Egypt, Hossam Abdelmaguid is not.

The last man on the stage, he turns the ball in his hands, wipes his face, mutters a prayer, takes eight steps back. Two nations inhale simultaneously and overwhelm their gods with urgent petitions. Then Abdelmaguid trots in and with a perfect kick of the ball gives Egypt permission to dance.