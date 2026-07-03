Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Pool ace Aloysius Yapp is Sportsman of the Year; bowler New Hui Fen wins Sportswoman award

From left: Sportswoman of the Year New Hui Fen holding a phone on a video call with Sportsman of the Year Aloysius Yapp, Sportsboy of the Year Siddharth Jagadeesh and Sportsgirl of the Year Amanda Yap at the Singapore Sports Awards on July 3.

SINGAPORE – Following a season of multiple milestones, pool ace Aloysius Yapp pocketed yet another accolade at the Singapore Sports Awards on July 3.

At the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, the 30-year-old won his first Sportsman of the Year award at the annual ceremony to honour local sport’s finest.

It came after a stellar 2025 season in which he picked up 10 domestic and international titles, and clinched the World Nineball Tour Player of the Year award for the first time.

Yapp, who could not attend the ceremony as he is competing in Indonesia, told The Straits Times over the phone: “I feel really grateful and lucky to be able to win this award, I came close before but have never won it.

“I’ll probably treat my family and friends to a good meal and bring my fiancee to a good dinner... I also want to buy something nice for my mum.

“This award means a lot to me and it will definitely push me to work harder and bring more glory for Singapore.”

Cuesports Singapore president Christopher Chuah, who received the award on Yapp’s behalf, said they are “absolutely flabbergasted and truly happy” for him.

He had pipped a strong field that included bowler Darren Ong, the first Singaporean to win on the Professional Bowlers Association Tour.

Chuah added: “He truly deserves it, he’s put so much hard work and persistence in his game, demonstrating resilience under pressure.

“He had a wonderful season in 2025 and we are hopeful that he will repeat this in 2026, and indeed Aloysius is truly an icon and a role model for all our athletes.”

In 2025, Yapp became the first player to claim three consecutive Matchroom major titles, after winning the UK Open, the inaugural Florida Open and the US Open to cement himself as a genuine force on the Tour.

He also captured the International 9-ball Open, International Open Big Foot 10-ball Challenge, National Nine-ball and 10-ball Open Championships, Formosa Cup Taipei Open, Anti-Drug Cup and Reyes Cup titles.

Meanwhile, bowler New Hui Fen claimed her second Sportswoman of the Year title, after becoming the first Singaporean to be named the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour Player of the Year.

She won her first Sportswoman award in 2017 for winning a silver medal at the World Bowling Singles Championships.

The 34-year-old said she had thought that 22-year-old golfer Shannon Tan, who made history as the first Singaporean to win the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, had a higher chance of winning.

“I wasn’t that confident, so I was surprised when I heard my name,” said New, who had won three events on the 2025 PWBA Tour, including the US Women’s Open.

“So far, 2025 is my best year in bowling, yet. I’ve got three more competitions to end the (2026) Tour, so hopefully I can outdo myself.”

Singapore’s fifth chess grandmaster Siddharth Jagadeesh picked up the Sportsboy of the Year award after winning the World Youth Chess Championships in October 2025.

The 19-year-old, who is now a full-time national serviceman, said: “It feels great. It’s definitely a unique achievement, because it’s not just chess, it’s all sports.

“I think everyone else was also deserving, but I’m happy they chose me.”

The Sportsgirl of the Year award went to Amanda Yap, who became the first Singaporean gymnast to reach the final at a world championship.

The 16-year-old, who was named ST’s Young Singaporean of the Year in March, said: “I’m feeling quite overwhelmed, and also very honoured.

“I’m very grateful to have received this, because I feel that this is a result of a lot of hard work, and not just for myself, but also those around me.”

A proud Rohit Brijnath, assistant sports editor from The Straits Times, with his Most Inspiring Sports Story of the Year award at the Singapore Sports Awards on July 3. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

ST’s assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath also picked up his sixth Story of the Year award.

He earned the judges’ nod for his article on para-swimmer Sophie Soon’s resilience to compete at the World Para Swimming Championships after the death of her brother.

The 63-year-old said: “I just want to thank Sophie Soon for talking to me about her brother with such bravery and honesty.”

The event was attended by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo and Singapore National Olympic Council president Grace Fu.

Fu said: “2025 was memorable for Singapore sport across regional, continental and world stages. Our athletes delivered performances that captured national attention and strengthened Singapore’s standing in international sport.”