ST Full-time Report: Win and loss: Joy for Lions; heartache for Loh Kean Yew

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Dear ST reader,

The Singapore sports scene was abuzz the past week as badminton star Loh Kean Yew fired up the imagination with a gritty run to the final of the Singapore Open. While he fell at the last hurdle, the Singaporean was happy with his new-found levels of physical and mental consistency.

On the football front, there was double happiness in the national team, with coach Gavin Lee welcoming a new addition to the family a day before the Lions’ friendly win over Mongolia, which also marked a historic 148th cap for skipper Hariss Harun.

Finally, Singapore sprint swimmer Amanda Lim is having second thoughts on ending her SEA Games career. Still “flying” at the age of 33, she is eyeing another tilt at the 2027 edition in Malaysia after setting the women’s 50m freestyle national record.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.