ST Full-time Report: Win and loss: Joy for Lions; heartache for Loh Kean Yew

James Wong
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
May 26, 2026, 03:47 PM

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The Singapore sports scene was abuzz the past week as badminton star Loh Kean Yew fired up the imagination with a gritty run to the final of the Singapore Open. While he fell at the last hurdle, the Singaporean was happy with his new-found levels of physical and mental consistency.

On the football front, there was double happiness in the national team, with coach Gavin Lee welcoming a new addition to the family a day before the Lions friendly win over Mongolia, which also marked a historic 148th cap for skipper Hariss Harun.

Finally, Singapore sprint swimmer Amanda Lim is having second thoughts on ending her SEA Games career. Still “flying” at the age of 33, she is eyeing another tilt at the 2027 edition in Malaysia after setting the women’s 50m freestyle national record.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

No S’pore Open crown for Loh Kean Yew after final defeat

But agonising loss gave him faith that he can win the elusive home open title one day.

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Competitive sport is cruel, I won’t force it on my son: Loh

Badminton star talks about life as a father and touring pro in this in-depth interview.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore notch 4-0 win over Mongolia in friendly football match

Coach Gavin Lee was pleased with the Lions intensity throughout the match.

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‘Words cannot describe’: Lions coach Gavin Lee after becoming a father

After his son was born in the morning of May 30, Lee was back with the Lions by afternoon.

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Hariss Harun’s record 148th cap: From humble start to leader of the Lions pride

The skipper shares his experiences, including the sacrifices of his parents.

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Fandi brothers could be affected by changes to Thai League’s foreign player rules

The trio are keeping their options open in their search for more playing time.

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Amanda Lim sets women’s 50m free national record

The recent training stint in Australia has worked wonders for the swimmer. 

READ MORE HERE

Church and a guardian angel helped Aloysius Yapp to succeed

He dropped out of secondary school to pursue his passion for pool.

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Runners race on spiral carpark ramp in S’pore leg of On’s new world series

224 running enthusiasts will be tackling the “spiral running” event.

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Hot, dirty, cunning, gruelling – welcome to the tennis rally in Paris

Statistics don’t disclose the harsh battles of matches, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

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