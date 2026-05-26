ST Full-time Report: Win and loss: Joy for Lions; heartache for Loh Kean Yew

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Dear ST reader,
The Singapore sports scene was abuzz the past week as badminton star Loh Kean Yew fired up the imagination with a gritty run to the final of the Singapore Open. While he fell at the last hurdle, the Singaporean was happy with his new-found levels of physical and mental consistency.
On the football front, there was double happiness in the national team, with coach Gavin Lee welcoming a new addition to the family a day before the Lions’ friendly win over Mongolia, which also marked a historic 148th cap for skipper Hariss Harun.
Finally, Singapore sprint swimmer Amanda Lim is having second thoughts on ending her SEA Games career. Still “flying” at the age of 33, she is eyeing another tilt at the 2027 edition in Malaysia after setting the women’s 50m freestyle national record.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
No S’pore Open crown for Loh Kean Yew after final defeat
But agonising loss gave him faith that he can win the elusive home open title one day.
Competitive sport is cruel, I won’t force it on my son: Loh
Badminton star talks about life as a father and touring pro in this in-depth interview.
S’pore notch 4-0 win over Mongolia in friendly football match
‘Words cannot describe’: Lions coach Gavin Lee after becoming a father
After his son was born in the morning of May 30, Lee was back with the Lions by afternoon.
Hariss Harun’s record 148th cap: From humble start to leader of the Lions pride
Fandi brothers could be affected by changes to Thai League’s foreign player rules
Amanda Lim sets women’s 50m free national record
Church and a guardian angel helped Aloysius Yapp to succeed
Runners race on spiral carpark ramp in S’pore leg of On’s new world series
Hot, dirty, cunning, gruelling – welcome to the tennis rally in Paris
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get weekly updates right in your inbox.