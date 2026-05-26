An uphill challenge: Runners race on spiral carpark ramp in Singapore leg of On’s new world series

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The On Squad Race in Singapore will see runners run down and up two floors of a spiral carpark ramp in teams of four.

SINGAPORE - For the last six years, distance runner Keane Ko has competed in various competitions from the 3,000m steeplechase to marathons. He is now looking forward to a different type of racing at the Singapore leg of the On Squad Race World Series.

Come June 13, he will be among 224 running enthusiasts tackling the “spiral running” event by the Swiss sportswear brand.

The event will have 56 teams of four athletes each competing in a four-lap relay at the carpark at Perennial Business City in Jurong East .

Each runner will run from the seventh floor to the fifth floor of the spiral carpark ramp there , and back up to the starting point. One leg is approximately 550-570m with an incline of 5 to 7 per cent.

There are three rounds of eliminations before eight teams compete in the final. The winning team will earn a trophy, four pairs of On’s LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper shoes and an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles for four where they will compete in the series ’ f inale in September.

The series kicked off in Beijing on April 11, with stops in cities such as Chile, Tokyo, Barcelona and Sydney. After Singapore, the series will head to Jakarta, Bangkok and London.

“Singapore has runners from many different backgrounds and levels, and (this) race day is a chance to celebrate that,” said Ko, 25, who has formed a team with his Zephyr Run Clu b teammates .

“Hopefully, people leave feeling inspired to keep training, keep joining events, and keep building the community.”

SEA Games duathlon medallist Rachel Hew , who will be competing with a team from Tribal Triathlon, added that e vents like this help make the local fitness scene feel more vibrant, and encourage more people to step out of their comfort zones.

Different race, different preparation needed

Runners and experts The Straits Times spoke to said participants should adjust their preparations for this race, since its course differs from others here.

Leading up to the race, sports physiotherapist Sharon Lim suggested participants do exercises like lunges, squats, squat jumps and heel raises to boost strength in their lower limbs, while conditioning the trunk and arm muscles.

Stronger muscles also help to prevent injuries in areas like the kneecap, hamstring and Achilles, said Lim.

Running up a slope requires more posterior chain muscles – glutes, hamstrings and calves – and more power as the outer leg has to swing over a longer arc, she explained.

She added: “The asymmetrical loading from running curves may also cause conditions like lower back aches, and iliotibial friction syndrome (pain on the outside of the knee).

“If you are training on curves, consider reversing the direction of the curves to balance out the asymmetrical loading and stress on the lower limbs.”

Lim, 48, also cautioned: “The training load should also be increased gradually. There is no use picking up injuries from overuse that may prevent runners from showing up on race days.”

Hew, a final-year medical student, suggested incorporating hill repetitions in training and being mindful of footing on the turns and descents.

Ko said: “Try to keep your effort steady rather than obsessing over pace. For the uphill sections, shorten your stride slightly, keep your cadence light, and focus on good posture.

“For the downhill sections, do not overstride or brake too much because that can put a lot of stress on the quads and knees, especially on concrete.”

Singaporean runner Keane Ko is excited to take part in the Singapore leg of the On Squad Race World Series. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KEANE KO

Before the start of the race, avid runner Vanessa Chong, 36, said participants should try the course so that their bodies know what to expect of it.

Triathlon coach Chew Yi Heng recommended warming up with dynamic movements like fast high knees and skipping with arm swings.

“These help activate the body, improve coordination and promote good running mechanics before a hard effort,” said the 33 -year-old.

Runners can also improve stability in their knees through conditioning with a resistance band, he added.