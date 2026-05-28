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The skipper will mark another milestone in his chequered football career when he leads the Lions out against Mongolia on May 31. He tells David Lee what becoming Singapore’s most-capped footballer means to him.

Lions captain Hariss Harun will become Singapore's most-capped footballer on May 31, when they play a friendly against Mongolia at the Jalan Besar stadium.

SINGAPORE – Hariss Harun’s record of 148 caps will be celebrated by mere thousands at Singapore’s friendly against Mongolia at the 6,000-seater Jalan Besar Stadium on May 31, instead of the 55,000 fans at the National Stadium which his service to Singapore football so richly deserves.

But true to his understated nature, the Lions skipper is unfussed about the modest procession as he is set to overtake Daniel Bennett to become Singapore’s most-capped footballer.

“As a boy, I just wanted to represent the country, so this milestone is a huge honour for me, and a proud moment for my family, who have made many sacrifices for me to be here,” he said.

“But it shouldn’t take the spotlight away from the team’s Asian Cup qualification, which is a bigger achievement for the country because of how it has brought Singaporeans together.

“And every game we play now will be in preparation to give a good account of ourselves at the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia next year.”

Representing his teams with distinction became a habit after he picked up the sport at seven and rose through the ranks of St Michael’s School, St Gabriel’s Secondary School, Home United’s centre of excellence, and the National Football Academy.

Hariss’ parents were the role models behind his strong work ethic, as the eldest of three siblings shared: “I saw them make ends meet through working double jobs.

“At one point, my mother sold curry puffs from home for extra income, and my brother and I helped deliver them to a shop. These experiences humbled me and taught me values.”

At 16, he was so mature and outstanding that he was selected to play for the Singapore Under-23s at the 2006 Asian Cup, and the Young Lions sought special dispensation to field him in the 2007 S-League season, which had a minimum age of 18 then.

Impressed by the teenager’s 1.78m, 74kg frame and composure in midfield, former national coach Radojko Avramovic made him the youngest Lion at the age of 16 years and 217 days when he fielded him as a substitute in a 2-1 friendly win over North Korea at the old National Stadium in 2007.

In an unofficial 4-0 friendly win over the Maldives in 2011, the Serb entrusted the 20-year-old with the captain’s armband.

Avramovic, 76, told the Straits Times: “I first saw Hariss on a pitch outside Jalan Besar with his NFA team under Kadir Yahaya, followed his progress closely, and he showed he is above all the other players in his age group.

“I brought many young players into the national team to give them a chance, and I also wanted to see if Hariss could adapt to the international level.

“It was clear he had the talent, but his hard work, commitment and love for football made him one of Singapore’s best footballers.”

After graduating from the Young Lions, Hariss enjoyed a trophy-laden club career, most notably winning the 2013 Malaysian Super League (MSL) with the LionsXII, the 2015 AFC Cup and six more MSL titles with Johor Darul Takzim. He lifted three Singapore Premier League trophies with the Lion City Sailors, becoming a millionaire footballer with the two richest teams both sides of the Causeway.

Lion City Sailors captain Hariss Harun lifting the Singapore Premier League trophy alongside his teammates at Our Tampines Hub, on May 17, 2026. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

His international career, however, was less smooth-sailing.

The Lions won the 2007 AFF Championship before his international debut, and he missed the 2008 and 2010 editions due to injury.

While he was a part of the 2012 championship-winning team, he broke his leg in the second group game.

Avramovic’s departure after delivering three of Singapore’s four Asean titles led to a slump as they hit a low of world No. 173 in 2017, and Hariss played under eight different coaches from 2013 to 2026.

He took over the captaincy from Shahril Ishak on a permanent basis in 2018, and in the ensuing years the Lions suffered early exits at the AFF Championships and missed out on Asian Cup qualification.

He said: “Many people don’t realise what we have to leave behind when we go away to compete, and I believe we always give our best regardless of the outcome.

“Of course, when we don’t produce results and the performances, we get the stick, and it hits hard. But it’s part of the job, and I’ve learnt to take it on the chin and move on.”

But the leader of the pack refused to throw in the towel or even grumble on social media.

Instead, he hung on to the pride of wearing the national jersey, the thrill of playing in packed stadiums, the few times when they upset the odds – beating Thailand 1-0 away in 2009 and securing a 0-0 draw in Japan in 2015 – and the hope that there would be one more flourish.

Through it all, he maintained a disciplined lifestyle without cigarettes and alcohol to ensure he is primed to perform when he is on the pitch.

National coach Gavin Lee, who was Hariss’ NFA Under-15 and Under-16 teammate, said: “He’s not normal.

“A regular teenager might get distracted, but he was laser focused... Now, he is potentially one of the best leaders I’ve worked with. He leads by example and by actions, and there’s almost no ego to this man. The kind of servant leadership he has shown is very hard to come by.

“There were bad patches and bad spells, but he showed he could fight through all the difficult moments and come back even stronger. You can’t do that without the consistency and stability in the head that have become his trademark.”

On Nov 18, 2025, a day before his 35th birthday, the moment Hariss worked for arrived when the Lions clinched a 2-1 win at Hong Kong to seal Asian Cup qualification. At the final whistle, he wept.

Instead of revelling in the historic moment upon his return, he told the media how important this achievement was for the future of Singapore football.

Lions captain Hariss Harun and the team at Changi Airport on Nov 18 after returning home from their historic Asian Cup qualification in Hong Kong. PHOTO: ST FILE

Room-mate and Lions forward Ilhan Fandi was not surprised.

The 23-year-old said: “I’ve played alongside him for years and he is still so humble and hungry, and he encourages me to do the same and work hard.

“He is inspirational and influential. He sets high standards and is not afraid to be vocal for the good of the team and the younger players, but he also has that aura of a leader that can get the team to step up even when he stays silent.”

(From left) Lions skipper Hariss Harun with his younger son Nabil, six, older son Naufal, 12, wife Syahirah Mohamad, and daughter Nadine, 10. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Off the pitch, the business and marketing graduate is also a husband, a father of three, a property agent, and the Football Association of Singapore’s vice-president.

Family and football are his priorities, and he feels his national team experience helped him juggle his many hats.

Hariss said: “The national team journey is something I can relate to life. You got to really work your socks off for everything you want to achieve.

“Nothing is always smooth, there are always ups and downs and moving parts.

“I don’t think any of us had ready solutions for everything that has come our way, but we went along with it, learnt, adapted, matured to come back stronger.”