ST Full-time Report: Who will win the World Cup?

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Dear ST reader,
World Cup fever has hit Singapore and local fans can look forward to several options besides catching the action in their own homes. Over 50 venues, including certain community clubs, sports centres and The Kallang, will offer live screenings of selected matches, as will some bars and restaurants. In addition, 28 games will be shown for free on Mediacorp’s Channel 5 and mewatch.
And who will win the World Cup? Our reporter Deepanraj Ganesan assesses the title favourites while we go to the ground to ask members of the local football community to pick the champions and the Golden Boot winner. Find out what they say.
Lastly, sprinter Shanti Pereira and sailor Ryan Lo will get to defend their gold medals after they were named among the provisional list of 256 athletes from 23 sports bound for October’s Asian Games in Japan.
For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.
Why France are favourites to reclaim the crown at the 2026 World Cup
France tipped to win World Cup by S’pore’s football fraternity
In the ST poll for the Golden Boot winner, France forward Kylian Mbappe got the most votes.
ST World Cup Team Talk podcast: Football fans on Messi, Mbappe and fairy tales
The hurdles facing World Cup teams
Free live screening of World Cup matches at over 50 community clubs
Lionesses draw valuable lessons from first matches under Mihoko Ishida
S’pore lose 2-1 to China in test against fellow Asian Cup team
Shanti Pereira, Ryan Lo lead S’pore’s charge at 2026 Asian Games
S’pore distance runner Shaun Goh turns full time as he seeks to better himself
Rafa docu-series is a stirring, if incomplete, study of the suffering of Nadal
In the show, we don’t witness enough of a Nadal we haven’t seen before, writes Rohit Brijnath.
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