ST Full-time Report: Who will win the World Cup?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

World Cup fever has hit Singapore and local fans can look forward to several options besides catching the action in their own homes. Over 50 venues, including certain community clubs, sports centres and The Kallang, will offer live screenings of selected matches, as will some bars and restaurants. In addition, 28 games will be shown for free on Mediacorp’s Channel 5 and mewatch.

And who will win the World Cup? Our reporter Deepanraj Ganesan assesses the title favourites while we go to the ground to ask members of the local football community to pick the champions and the Golden Boot winner. Find out what they say.

Lastly, sprinter Shanti Pereira and sailor Ryan Lo will get to defend their gold medals after they were named among the provisional list of 256 athletes from 23 sports bound for October’s Asian Games in Japan.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport.