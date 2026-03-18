ST Full-time Report: S’pore International Marathon gets new title sponsor

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Dear ST reader,

There was an air of uncertainty over the local sport scene this past week. First, the Singapore football team’s preparation for the 2027 Asian Cup was thrown into disarray. This stemmed from the plan by FIFA to stage the Asean Cup during the September to October international window, just a month after the Asean Championship.

Similarly, Singapore badminton player Terry Hee’s career is in limbo. The mixed doubles specialist is looking for a new partner, his fourth in more than a year, following his split with Indonesian Gloria Widjaja after just two months.

On a more positive note, Julia Yeo is a swimmer going places. Just three months after setting the mark, the 15-year-old Singaporean slashed over a second off her 200m backstroke national record.

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