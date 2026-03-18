ST Full-time Report: S’pore International Marathon gets new title sponsor

James Wong
Chief Sub-Editor (Sports)
Updated
Published
Mar 18, 2026, 03:50 PM

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Dear ST reader,

There was an air of uncertainty over the local sport scene this past week. First, the Singapore football team’s preparation for the 2027 Asian Cup was thrown into disarray. This stemmed from the plan by FIFA to stage the Asean Cup during the September to October international window, just a month after the Asean Championship.

Similarly, Singapore badminton player Terry Hee’s career is in limbo. The mixed doubles specialist is looking for a new partner, his fourth in more than a year, following his split with Indonesian Gloria Widjaja after just two months. 

On a more positive note, Julia Yeo is a swimmer going places. Just three months after setting the mark, the 15-year-old Singaporean slashed over a second off her 200m backstroke national record.

For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport. 

S’pore International Marathon to flag off with new title sponsor

The Dec 4-6 event reverts to a three-day programme for 2026.

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Terry Hee, Gloria Widjaja split up after just 2 months

The badminton mixed doubles pair reached a high of 95th in the world rankings.

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Fifa Asean Cup in September could disrupt Lions’ plans

The national team are planning friendlies against tough sides ahead of the Asian Cup.

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Lions coach Gavin Lee demands humility and hunger against Bangladesh

Singapore are hoping to end their successful Asian Cup qualification campaign on a high.

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Julia Yeo, 15, breaks women’s 200m backstroke national record again

The swimmer was a surprise star of the Thailand SEA Games.

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Gan Ching Hwee lowers 400m IM national record for the 2nd time in 2 months

It came as a surprise after she posted a slow time in the heats

READ MORE HERE

New youth development programme set to give S’pore basketball a shot in the arm

The plan aims to lift player standards across all ages and formats.

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JC student wants to spread his love for chess to children, seniors

Ashton Chia is among the record 1,897 participants in the national schools’ championships.

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2025 Athlete of the Year nominee: Shannon Tan

She is the first Singaporean golfer to win the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit.

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Gymnast Amanda Yap, 16, is named first ST Young Singaporean of the Year

Her historic moment at the world championships came in a year of multiple challenges.

READ MORE HERE

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