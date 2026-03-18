Lions coach Gavin Lee demands humility and hunger even in dead rubber against Bangladesh

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Lions coach Gavin Lee wants his team to make full use of each international window to prepare for the 2027 Asian Cup.

SINGAPORE – With historic Asian Cup qualification in the bag, the pyrotechnics have been indented and festivities planned as Singapore host Bangladesh in a dead-rubber Group C qualifier at the National Stadium on March 31, but Lions coach Gavin Lee will still be demanding fireworks on the pitch from his men.

Lee announced his 26-man squad on March 17 and made just four changes to the team that secured a 2-1 away win over Hong Kong in November 2025, which was enough to give them an unassailable lead atop the group.

While he could have been forgiven for picking a more experimental side to give untested players a run, Lee’s eyes are fixed on a respectable showing at the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia despite being the lowest-ranked team at world No. 148.

At the Lions media day at Kallang Football Hub on March 18, he noted there are only four international windows left before the Jan 7-Feb 5 continental showpiece.

The 35-year-old told The Straits Times: “We did something quite special by qualifying for the Asian Cup, so now it’s about reminding ourselves to stay humble and hungry.

“We need to be humble because we haven’t really achieved anything at the Asian Cup, and hungry if we want more of the highs we experienced in Hong Kong.

“Our objective was to qualify for the Asian Cup, and now we want to arrive there with the best version of ourselves. Each window now serves a purpose for us to do so, so we want the best group to get together and push each other so that we take nothing for granted, and then we perform well in the games in the respective windows.

“If a young boy does well, he comes in. It doesn’t matter if it’s an older guy, age is not an objective or requirement. If there is a bigger focus for the next five years, then it’s a little bit different. But our focus is very clear now, which is the Asian Cup.”

In qualifying for the quadrennial for the first time, Singapore, who played in the 1984 edition as hosts, beat Bangladesh, India and Hong Kong 2-1 in their away matches, but were held to draws at home by Hong Kong (0-0) and India (1-1).

Even though it is mission accomplished, national skipper Hariss Harun has challenged his team to maintain their unbeaten streak and end their campaign on a high.

The 35-year-old said: “This is the standard we have set for ourselves now. The team are aware of what we carry on our shoulders. It’s a celebration for the fans, but we still have a job to do before the celebration. The best way to celebrate is with a win, and finishing the campaign unbeaten would also be something beautiful.”

Both coach and captain are hoping that fans will turn out in droves and that the attendance will be far greater than the turnout for the Hong Kong (8,064) and India (13,232) home games respectively.

On their part, the Football Association of Singapore has planned a series of fan engagement activities leading up to the Bangladesh game.

Following heartland stops at Our Tampines Hub and Bishan Community Club, the Through the Tunnel exhibition, which traces defining moments in Singapore football history, will continue at the Kallang Wave Mall till March 31.

Developed in partnership with ST and Playback Asia, the exhibition showcases moments from the 1994 Malaysia Cup triumph to the Asian Cup qualification milestone.

There will also be a meet-and-greet session on March 28 for fans to interact with Lee, Hariss and other Lions.

On match day, stadium gates will open two hours before the 8pm kick-off, with a slew of fan activities such as on-site jersey customisation, Shopee sure-win digital giveaways, airbrush tattoos and sticker stations.

Fans can also collect a complimentary Playback Asia AFC qualifying campaign commemorative card, while stocks last, at the merchandise booths. There will also be other freebie drops from 7pm, and a grand draw where one lucky supporter will win a Dongfeng electric vehicle.

Local singers will helm live entertainment acts, with a pre-match performance by Shazza and a half-time segment by Iman Fandi, daughter of Lions legend Fandi Ahmad, who has three sons Irfan, Ikhsan and Ilhan in the current squad.

Iman said: “Performing at the half-time show at The Kallang is more than a stage. It’s a moment of pride, unity and heart. To do this while my brothers represent us in the national team makes it even more meaningful. It’s family, football and the Singapore passion all in one night.”