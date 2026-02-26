Malaysia Edition: Refurbished KL heritage buildings draw crowds | Will DAP quit Anwar's cabinet?

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke has been hogging the headlines this past week. In a string of interviews, he revealed new details about the Rail Transit System Link’s potential pricing ahead of its 2027 launch. He also talked about his Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) internal turmoil over its role in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

First, he said the secular, Chinese-dominated party would bring forward its national congress to July from September to decide on its future as Datuk Seri Anwar’s ally. This confirmed ST’s report in Dec 2025 that the largest party in government would review its position based on the pace of reforms in the first half of 2026.

Mr Loke then broke ranks with his Cabinet peers, calling for a Royal Commission of Inquiry – Malaysia’s highest form of public inquiry – into alleged abuses by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki. He said the government’s special task force, made up of senior civil servants, was “inadequate and does not meet public expectations”.

While the DAP soul-searches, Kuala Lumpur residents are discovering newly refurbished heritage buildings in the capital. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was among the visitors. But most have been locals from in and around Kuala Lumpur, drawn to sites such as Seri Negara and the Sultan Abdul Samad Building (BSAS) – both formerly symbols of British colonial power.

Their revitalisation under the Warisan KL (KL Heritage) programme is at once a tourism project and a reclamation of the city’s past, tracing Malaysia’s journey toward independence and self-determination. BSAS sits directly opposite Dataran Merdeka (Independence Square).

“By and large, the refurbished buildings have been a hit with visitors, both local and foreign,” said our correspondent Hazlin Hassan, who visited both sites on several occasions. “It’s really impressed a sense of place and history among many who previously just came to KL’s city centre to enjoy the weekend and relax.”

But she said that the traffic and queues sour the experience at BSAS. By mid-afternoon, some of the cafes had run out of several items. “Perhaps they can institute a digital queue, so people can explore while waiting to enter the various galleries and eateries, and have more activities outside the actual building – there’s plenty of space on the pedestrianised streets in front of Dataran Merdeka,” she added.

If you find yourself in KL soon, we highly recommend visiting these and future sites under the Warisan KL banner.

While waiting in queues, you can while away the time with some of our bureau's coverage below.